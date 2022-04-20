Two people dead after being struck by 3 train in Brooklyn

Two people were killed after being struck by a train on the 3 line in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, police sources said.

The incident happened at about 7:07 a.m. on April 20 at the Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road station on the elevated 3 train in Brownsville.

According to law enforcement sources, it’s believed the two victims were walking on the tracks when they were hit by a Manhattan-bound train.

At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the two men were on the tracks — but so far, it’s not believed they were intentionally shoved onto them.

A motorman noticed the two individuals under the train and immediately stopped to seek assistance, police reported. It’s not clear whether the train that motorman operated struck the victims, or if they were previously hit by a preceding train.

Officers from the 73rd Precinct and EMS rushed to the scene. Both victims, believed to be adult males, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not yet know their identities.

Service on the 3 line was disrupted as a result of the ongoing investigation. As of 8:14 a.m. on April 20, MTA New York City Transit reported “extremely limited 3 train service” between New Lots Avenue and Utica Avenue. Shuttle bus service was also provided between both stops.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said. Visit mta.info for the latest service updates.