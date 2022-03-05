Cops bust Brooklyn man allegedly behind two recent subway stabbings

Police slapped the cuffs on a Brooklyn man Friday accused of injuring women in two recent subway stabbings.

Denzel Hodge, 26, of Miller Avenue in New Lots was booked on two counts each of assault and menacing, along with additional counts of criminal possession of a weapon and harassment.

According to a post on the NYPD’s official Twitter account, officers from the NYPD Transit Bureau apprehended Hodge at a subway station in Brooklyn on March 4 after recognizing his image from that posted on a wanted flier.

Law enforcement sources said Hodge allegedly attacked a 20-year-old woman at the Livonia Avenue 3 train station at about 2:50 p.m. on Feb. 19.

Authorities said the suspect punched the woman in the back as she stood on the Manhattan-bound platform. That led to a verbal dispute, during which Hodge allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman three times in her abdomen.

EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Two weeks later, at 8:10 a.m. on March 1, the perpetrator knifed a 77-year-old woman as she walked through the Crescent Street subway station on the J/Z line in Cypress Hills.

Police said Hodge allegedly stuck the woman in the back with an unknown sharp object, then fled the scene, in an apparent random attack. No words were exchanged between the suspect and victim prior to the assault, authorities noted.

EMS rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.