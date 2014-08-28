Transit changes over Labor Day weekend

Commuter rails and transit will see service changes over the Labor Day Weekend, with subway disruptions in Brooklyn. The Metro-North …

Commuter rails and transit will see service changes over the Labor Day Weekend, with subway disruptions in Brooklyn.

The Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will run on Sunday schedules on Labor Day.

NYC Transit subways and buses will also be on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.

The West Indian Day Parade in Crown Heights, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will affect station entrances along the parade route. The Brooklyn Museum station will be closed from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and No. 4 trains will make local stops in Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, there will be 13 lines with service disruptions:

2/3/4

From 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 1, the Eastern Pkwy station is closed due to the West Indian-American Day Parade. 234 trains skip this station in both directions.

2

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2 trains run local in both directions between 96 St and Times Sq-42 St due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

From 11:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2 trains skip Church Av in both directions due to the West Indian J’Ouvert Parade.

3

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 3 trains run local in both directions between 96 St and Times Sq-42 St due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

From 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, August, 30 and 31, and from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 3 service is extended to 34 St-Penn Station due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

4

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 31, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 31 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, New Lots Av-bound 4 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall due to MOW track tie and concrete work at Spring St.

From 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 30 to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 31, and from 11:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, New Lots Av-bound 4 trains run local from 125 St to Grand Cantral-42 St due to CPM cable work south of 125 St.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 1, 4 trains run local in Brooklyn due to the West Indian-American Day Parade.

5

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, 5 trains are suspended between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St due to CPM signal modernization on the Dyre Avenue Line. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St, stopping at Baychester Av, Gun Hill Rd, Pelham Pkwy, and Morris Park.

6

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 5 until February 2015 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions due to CPM station rehabilitation work.

–For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

–For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Brooklyn Bridge-bound 6 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall due to MOW track tie and concrete work at Spring St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from Hunts Point Av to Parkchester due to MOW track tie block renewal south of Whitlock Av and track panel installation north of Elder Av.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 30 and from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1, 6 trains run every 16 minutes between 3 Av-138 St and Pelham Bay Park due to MOW track tie block renewal south of Whitlock Av and track panel installation north of Elder Av. The last stop for some 6 trains headed toward Pelham Bay Park is 3 Av-138 St.

A

At all times until September 2014, Far Rockaway/Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 88 St, and Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 104 St due to station renewals at 88 St and 104 St.

–For Service To/From 88 St: To 88 St, take the A to Rockaway Blvd and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. From 88 St, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

–For Service To/From 104 St: To 104 St, take the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to Lefferts Blvd and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. From 104 St, take the Q112 bus. Or, take the A to Rockaway Blvd and transfer to a Lefferts Blvd-bound A train.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Monday, September 1, Queens-bound A trains run local from 168 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle due to MOW track maintenance and rail repairs north of 59 St-Columbus Circle.

D

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island- Stillwell Av-bound D trains run local from 145 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle due to MOW track maintenance and rail repairs north of 59 St-Columbus Circle.

E

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, E trains operate in two sections due to MOW rail and plate repairs north of Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av JFK Airport.

–Between World Trade Center and Kew Gardens-Union Tpke, and via the F line to/from Jamaica-179 St.

–Between Kew Gardens-Union Tpke and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer every 16-20 minutes.

F

From 11:15 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains are rerouted on the M line from Roosevelt Av to 47-50 Sts-Rock Ctr due to CPM Second Avenue Subway related work.

G

At all times until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, G trains are suspended between Long Island City-Court Sq and Nassau Av due to MOW Fix & Fortify Sandy Recovery Work in the Greenpoint Tube. Transfer out-of-system (with MetroCard) between the Broadway G station and Lorimer St JM stations. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service along two routes:

–Via Manhattan Av between Nassau Av and Court Sq, stopping at Greenpoint Av and 21 St.

–Via McGuinness Blvd between Lorimer St L and Court Sq, stopping near G stations at Nassau Av, Greenpoint Av, and 21 St.

Q

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Sheepshead Bay due to MOW track work at Sheepshead Bay.