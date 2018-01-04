With the first snowstorm of the year comes MTA service changes.

The transit agency implemented its Cold Weather Plan for Thursday, storing away some subway trains and equipping buses with snow chains or all-weather tires.

Scroll down for service changes and delays on the subway and bus lines, as well as on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

Subways

-Express trains may run local throughout the day.

Buses

-M11 and BX19 buses are detoured because of icy conditions at Riverbank Park:

Northbound M11: Via 135th Street, right on Broadway, left on 145th Street, left on Riverside Drive and regular route.

Westbound BX19: Via 145th Street, right on Broadway, U-turn on 147th Street, left on 145th Street and regular route.

-M31 buses are detoured due to icy conditions at York Avenue Hill:

Westbound: Via York Avenue, right on 67th Street, left on Second Avenue, right on 57th Street and regular route.

Eastbound: Via 57th Street, left on First Avenue, right on 60th Street, left on York Avenue and regular route.

-M57 buses are detoured because of icy conditions on 60th Street from First to York avenues.

Eastbound: Via 57th Street, continue eastbound bypassing First Avenue and terminating service on 57th Street near Sutton Place and taking temporary stand.

Westbound: Via temporary stand, right on Sutton Place and regular route.

-X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X7, X8, X9, X10B, X10C, X11, X12, X14, X15, X17A, X17C X19 X31 X42 buses are running with delays in both directions.

-X17J, X21, X22, X22A, X30 buses are running through the Lincoln Tunnel in both directions.

-Manhattan local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions.

-Brooklyn local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions.

-Queens local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions.

-Bronx express buses are running with delays in both directions.

-Staten Island local, limited, select and express buses are running with delays in both directions.

-No service on the S66 bus in Grymes Hill.

-No limited service on the S81, S84, S86, S90, S91, S92, S93, S96 and S98 buses.

LIRR

-There are scattered systemwide delays averaging 20-30 minutes.

Metro-North

-Hudson Line: Northbound service is not making stops at Riverdale, Ludlow, Glenwood and Greystone due to downed trees and a switch failure.

-Harlem Line: Delays up to 30 minutes, along with train combinations and cancellations.

-New Haven Line: Delays up to 30 minutes, along with train combinations and cancellations.

Check back for updates on this developing story.