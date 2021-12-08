No Christmas spirit: MTA bars booze on commuter rails for SantaCon

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

‘Nog it off!

Booze will be banned from Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North trains and platforms for SantaCon this Saturday, Dec. 11 to stem the flow of alcohol that will inevitably accompany the Christmas-themed blowout.

“It is important we do everything we can to maintain orderly travel so that everyone can enjoy their holiday plans by getting to their destinations smoothly and on time,” said MTA Police Chief Joseph McGrann in a statement.

Whether you like it or not, hordes or red-nosed revelers are expected to once again descend on Midtown and East Village ale houses this weekend, returning after the pandemic put the kibosh on the event last year.

As with previous SantaCons, MTA won’t allow drinking on its commuter rails from 4 a.m. Saturday through Sunday at noon and will deploy more of its own police force at Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal to enforce the weekend restrictions.

Anyone caught with alcoholic beverages will have their hooch confiscated and are subject to a $50 fine.

Violators can also be booted from trains and stations and transit officials issued a reminder that masks are still required at all times on public transit, in accordance with federal COVID protocols.

“There may be riders coming back to the train for the first time since the start of the pandemic,” Chief McGrann said.