It’s not a dream, get the Biggie MetroCards while supplies last!

A limited edition Notorious B.I.G MetroCard goes on sale Saturday to commemorate the late Brooklyn rapper on what would have been his 50th birthday.

The MTA will sell 50,000 of the cards honoring the 1990s legend also known as Biggie Smalls, whose name was Christopher Wallace off-stage, at four subway stations near his Clinton Hill home starting May 21.

“Biggie Smalls, Notorious B.I.G., the greatest rapper in New York history at least, some would say the greatest rapper of all time,” said Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairperson and CEO Janno Lieber during a press conference at Grand Central Terminal Thursday.

Wallace grew up at 226 St. James Place near the Clinton Hill-Bed-Stuy border and released two Grammy-nominated studio records with hits like Mo Money Mo Problems, Juicy, and Hypnotize, before his life was tragically cut short at the age of 24 when he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Los Angles in 1997.

Lieber said the transit agency was happy to pay homage to his life’s work in the Borough of Kings and beyond.

“I’m from Brooklyn, and he’s the man who coined that amazing phrase, ‘Spread love it’s the Brooklyn way,’ and we thank the Notorious B.I.G. for his legacy, especially from Brooklyn, but for all New York,” the transit big added.

MTA previously sported well-known artists on MetroCards, such as a David Bowie-inspired card in 2018.

The new and juicy promotion kicks off just after midnight Saturday, May 21, at the following stations: