Drivers beware: The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is coming to town.

This Sunday, bikes will take over several streets in every borough of New York City, as 32,000 people compete in the annual bike race.

The TD Five Boro Bike Tour's 40-mile route, as the name suggests, carves a path through Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn before crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to Staten Island.

And while those participating in the bike tour will be celebrating at the finish line, everyone else trying to get around the city might be shaking their fists in frustration.

But there's hope. Scroll down for a list of street closures that will help you avoid the traffic nightmare.

The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, per the city Department of Transportation.

Manhattan

Peter Minuit Plaza between State and South streets

Whitehall Street between South and Water streets

State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Trinity Place between Morris and Liberty streets

Church Street between Liberty and Canal streets

Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Canal Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Battery Place between State and West streets

Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street

Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street

Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street

Vesey Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Warren Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Reade Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway

White Street between Broadway and West Broadway

Walker Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Lispenard Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue

Sixth Avenue between Franklin and West 59th streets

West 59th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues

Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive

East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive

Center Drive between Fifth Avenue and East Drive

East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th and West 135th streets

East/West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 135th and East 138th streets

Bronx-bound Madison Avenue Bridge

Southbound Harlem River Drive/FDR Drive between Third Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street

East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue

Pleasant Avenue between East 116th and East 114th streets

Southbound Harlem River Drive/FDR Drive between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit

East 63rd Street between southbound FDR Drive and Queensboro Bridge Exit

Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd and East 60th streets

Manhattan-bound Queensboro Bridge Upper Level

The Bronx

138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and Third Avenue

Third Avenue between 138th Street and Third Avenue Bridge

Rider Avenue between 138th and 137th streets

137th Street between Rider Avenue and Third Avenue

Manhattan-bound Third Avenue Bridge

Queens

21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North

Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard

Hoyt Avenue North between 21st and 19th streets

19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard

Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard

Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South

Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street

14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue

31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive

44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street

11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge

Brooklyn-bound Pulaski Bridge

Brooklyn

McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue

Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent and Flushing avenues

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

North Elliot Place between Flushing and Park avenues

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy and Gold streets

Gold Street between York and Front streets

Front Street between Gold and Old Fulton streets

Old Fulton between Furman and Prospect streets

Cadman Plaza West between Prospect and Tillary streets

Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street

Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary and Centre streets

Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue

Atlantic Avenue between Furman and Columbia streets

Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street

BQE/Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge

Staten Island-bound Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Lower Level

Staten Island

Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard

Hylan Boulevard between Bay and Edgewater streets

Edgewater Street/Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street

Hannah Street between Front and Bay streets

Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace