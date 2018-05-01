Transit NYC 5 Boro Bike Tour: Street closures in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, Staten Island The TD Five Boro Bike Tour's 40-mile route carves a path through every borough. The TD Five Boro Bike Tour will close several streets in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx on Sunday, May 6. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated May 1, 2018 3:19 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Drivers beware: The TD Five Boro Bike Tour is coming to town. This Sunday, bikes will take over several streets in every borough of New York City, as 32,000 people compete in the annual bike race. The TD Five Boro Bike Tour's 40-mile route, as the name suggests, carves a path through Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn before crossing the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge to Staten Island. And while those participating in the bike tour will be celebrating at the finish line, everyone else trying to get around the city might be shaking their fists in frustration. But there's hope. Scroll down for a list of street closures that will help you avoid the traffic nightmare. The following streets will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, per the city Department of Transportation. Manhattan Peter Minuit Plaza between State and South streets Whitehall Street between South and Water streets State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place Greenwich Street between Battery Place and Morris Street Trinity Place between Morris and Liberty streets Church Street between Liberty and Canal streets Chambers Street between Broadway and West Broadway Worth Street between Broadway and West Broadway Canal Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue Battery Place between State and West streets Washington Street between Battery Place and Morris Street Morris Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street Rector Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street Cedar Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street Liberty Street between Broadway and Greenwich Street Dey Street between Broadway and Church Street Vesey Street between Broadway and West Broadway Barclay Street between Broadway and West Broadway Warren Street between Broadway and West Broadway Reade Street between Broadway and West Broadway Duane Street between Broadway and West Broadway Thomas Street between Broadway and West Broadway Leonard Street between Broadway and West Broadway Franklin Street between Broadway and West Broadway White Street between Broadway and West Broadway Walker Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue Lispenard Street between Broadway and Sixth Avenue Sixth Avenue between Franklin and West 59th streets West 59th Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues Grand Army Plaza between West 59th Street and East Drive East Drive between Grand Army Plaza and Center Drive Center Drive between Fifth Avenue and East Drive East Drive between Center Drive and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard between West 110th and West 135th streets East/West 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and Madison Avenue Madison Avenue between East 135th and East 138th streets Bronx-bound Madison Avenue Bridge Southbound Harlem River Drive/FDR Drive between Third Avenue Bridge and East 116th Street East 116th Street between FDR Drive and Pleasant Avenue Pleasant Avenue between East 116th and East 114th streets Southbound Harlem River Drive/FDR Drive between 116th Street and 63rd Street Exit East 63rd Street between southbound FDR Drive and Queensboro Bridge Exit Queensboro Bridge Exit between East 63rd and East 60th streets Manhattan-bound Queensboro Bridge Upper Level The Bronx 138th Street between Madison Avenue Bridge and Third Avenue Third Avenue between 138th Street and Third Avenue Bridge Rider Avenue between 138th and 137th streets 137th Street between Rider Avenue and Third Avenue Manhattan-bound Third Avenue Bridge Queens 21st Street between Queens Plaza South and Hoyt Avenue North Queens Plaza South between 21st Street and Vernon Boulevard Hoyt Avenue North between 21st and 19th streets 19th Street between Hoyt Avenue North and Ditmars Boulevard Ditmars Boulevard between 19th Street and Shore Boulevard Shore Boulevard between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Park South Astoria Park South between Shore Boulevard and 14th Street 14th Street between Astoria Park South and 31st Avenue 31st Avenue between 14th Street and Vernon Boulevard Vernon Boulevard between 31st Avenue and 44th Drive 44th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 11th Street 11th Street between 44th Drive and Pulaski Bridge Brooklyn-bound Pulaski Bridge Brooklyn McGuiness Boulevard between Pulaski Bridge and Greenpoint Avenue Java Street between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street Greenpoint Avenue between McGuinness Boulevard and Franklin Street Franklin Street between Java Street and Kent Avenue Kent Avenue between Java Street and Williamsburg Street West Williamsburg Street West between Kent and Flushing avenues Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street North Elliot Place between Flushing and Park avenues Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street York Street between Navy and Gold streets Gold Street between York and Front streets Front Street between Gold and Old Fulton streets Old Fulton between Furman and Prospect streets Cadman Plaza West between Prospect and Tillary streets Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Adams Street Brooklyn Bridge Promenade between Tillary and Centre streets Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Atlantic Avenue Atlantic Avenue between Furman and Columbia streets Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and BQE West Entrance Columbia Street BQE/Gowanus Expressway between BQE West Entrance Columbia Street and Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Staten Island-bound Verrazano-Narrows Bridge Lower Level Staten Island Bay Street between New York Avenue and Hylan Boulevard Hylan Boulevard between Bay and Edgewater streets Edgewater Street/Front Street between Hylan Boulevard and Hannah Street Hannah Street between Front and Bay streets Bay Street between Hannah Street and Richmond Terrace 