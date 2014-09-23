PATH service out during evening rush hour

Crews were doing emergency repairs to bring back PATH service that went down Tuesday after a Sunday afternoon cable fire.Service …

Crews were doing emergency repairs to bring back PATH service that went down Tuesday after a Sunday afternoon cable fire.

Service on PATH lines from Journal Square and Hoboken to 33rd Street was suspended through the evening rush hour, while trains were running on the World Trade Center to Newark and Hoboken lines.

The Port Authority, which runs PATH, said it was working to finish repairs in time to get full service back in time for the morning commute.

There was an electrical cable fire Sunday around 3:40 p.m. under the platform at 19th Street, according to the FDNY. A smoke condition in the same area Tuesday morning led PATH to cut power and service.