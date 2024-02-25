Queens man fatally struck by LIRR train

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Queens man was fatally struck by a Long Island Rail Road train early Sunday morning, according to the MTA.

An MTA spokesperson said the man, identified as 62-year-old James Connor of Bayside, was struck by an LIRR train at the Woodside station in Queens at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Connor was killed by the impact, and emergency responders pronounced him dead on arrival, the MTA reported.

It’s unclear exactly how he ended up on the train tracks, but the spokesperson, Aaron Donovan, said that no criminality is suspected in the matter.

The incident led to a series of early morning delays and service changes for LIRR trains using the Main Line, though those have since been resolved.