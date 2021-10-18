Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The MTA is a friend of bike pod.

A small bicycle parking facility is coming to Grand Central Terminal some time in the next month, offering six spaces for cyclists to safely leave their two-wheelers free of charge, MTA officials confirmed Monday, Oct. 18.

The agency’s Metro-North Railroad is partnering with Brooklyn-based startup Oonee to install the storage unit, dubbed a “Mini,” at the former taxi stands at 43rd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue sometime between late November to mid-December.

“Metro-North understands the importance of sustainable transportation and sees cycling as a natural partner to mass transit in that respect,” said Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi in a statement. “We are excited to work with a local partner for this pilot, which has game-changing potential to expand to more Metro-North stations as well as subway and LIRR stations throughout the New York City region.”

The locked rack will pilot for one year and be open to bikers on a first-come-first-serve basis for people who sign up for an Oonee membership for free, according to the company.

“Secure bike parking facilities have the potential to dramatically increase the range of New York’s subway and rail stations by making it easier for customers to bike to and from transit,” said Oonee founder Shabazz Stuart in a statement.

Stuart previously teased the Grand Central location along with more Minis at two as-of-yet-undisclosed properties owned by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, along with a proposal to roll them out at curbside parking spots in the city.

The Flatbush-based firm launched its first and larger pod outside the Long Island Rail Road’s Atlantic Terminal in 2019 offering 20 bike parking spots and has recently secured a deal with Jersey City to install facilities all over that city.

Despite launching in Brooklyn, Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Department of Transportation has been less proactive about a municipal secure bike parking program than his counterparts across the Hudson, but a DOT spokesperson previously told amNewYork Metro that the agency is “exploring opportunities” with Oonee.

The company is still working with the Port Authority for specific locations, according to Oonee spokesperson Catherina Gioino.

De Blasio and the DOT in 2019 wanted to introduce secure bike parking to the Five Boroughs as part of the mayor’s Green Wave plan, but there has been no noticeable progress on that initiative since.

At the Midtown transit hub, Oonee will install and maintain upkeep of the pod, which will come with a free air pump, hydraulic sliding doors, and insurance coverage for bike and scooter owners.

Metro-North and the LIRR recently made it easier for cyclists to board their commuter trains by getting rid of bike permits previously required to ride.