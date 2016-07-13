Subway delays reported due to signal problems, MTA says

Signal problems were causing varying delays across the entire subway system, the MTA said Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., MTA Spokesman Kevin Ortiz said subways were running with “close to normal service.”

The MTA reported the signal problems shortly after 1 p.m. Initially, all subway lines were experiencing “extensive delays,” the MTA said.

Two hours later, the MTA said all trains were still experiencing some delays, but the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and S lines still had “extensive delays.”

Ortiz said that trains were moving at a much slower pace than usual.

“There’s an electrical issue with the Rail Control Center that’s impacting our ability to remove trains,” Ortiz said. “We’re operating from our backup center as well as local towers.”

At no point were trains stalled underground due to the electrical problems, according to the MTA.

The MTA is investigating the source of the electrical issues at the control center.

