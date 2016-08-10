Summer Streets traffic guide: Manhattan street closures and times

Ah, Summer Streets, a wonderful time of the year when pedestrians reign supreme in Manhattan.
But while New Yorkers are busy ziplining over the city, motorists will be finding themselves in a traffic nightmare.
Be prepared: Take a look at this list of road closures before you head out the door this weekend.
Summer Streets is being held on the first three Saturdays of the month — Aug. 6, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 — from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed this Saturday during Summer Streets.
Route:
Centre Street between the Brooklyn Bridge exit and the intersection of Reade and Lafayette streets
Lafayette Street between the intersection of Reade and Centre streets and Fourth Avenue
Fourth Avenue between Lafayette and East 15th streets
Union Square East between East 15th and East 17th streets
Park Avenue South between East 17th and East 32nd streets
Park Avenue between East 32nd and East 72nd streets (including the viaduct between East 40th and East 46th streets)
East 72nd Street between Park and Fifth avenues
Foley Square rest stop:
Centre Street between Reade and Worth streets
Foley Square Plaza
Duane Street between Centre and Lafayette streets
St. Andrew’s Plaza (Behind DCAS)
South side of Reade Street between Lafayette and Elk streets (Production Parking)
SoHo rest stop:
Cleveland Place between Kenmare and Spring streets
Kenmare Street between Lafayette and Mulberry streets
Broome Street between Lafayette and Crosby streets
Spring Street between Lafayette and Mulberry streets
Spring Street between Lafayette and Crosby streets
Astor Place rest stop:
Astor Place between Broadway and Lafayette Street
Astor Place Plaza
South side of 8th Street between Broadway and Lafayette Street (Production Parking)
Midtown rest stop:
24th Street between Madison and Park avenues
24th Street between Park and Lexington avenues
25th Street between Madison and Park avenues
26th Street between Park and Lexington avenues
26th Street between Madison and Park avenues
Madison Avenue between 23rd and 25th streets (Command Van Set-Up)
Pershing Square and East 40th Street:
40th Street between Park and Lexington avenues (Parking for lot on Viaduct)
41st Street between Park and Lexington avenues (Parking for lot on Viaduct)
Uptown rest stop:
51st Street between Park and Lexington avenues
51st Street between Park and Madison avenues
52nd Street between Park and Lexington avenues
52nd Street between Park and Madison avenues
53rd Street between Park and Lexington avenues
53rd Street between Park and Madison avenues