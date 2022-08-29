Quantcast
Teenage boy loses arm after struck by subway train in Jackson Heights

Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station
The Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue subway station in June 2020.
Marc Hermann / MTA

A 15-year-old boy lost an arm after he was struck by a subway train in Jackson Heights, Queens, Monday morning.

A northbound R train hit the youngster and severed his arm as the train pulled out of Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station at 10:24 a.m., according to NYPD.

Paramedics rushed the teen to Bellevue Hospital where he is in stable condition, according to the cops.

It’s unclear if he was on the platform or on the tracks at the time of the collision at the busy Queens commuter complex.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority rerouted northbound R and M trains to bypass the station Monday morning, as police investigated the scene, according to transit officials.

That service has since resumed at the station but delays continued on the E, F, M, and R lines in both directions after the police investigation wrapped up, as of just after 12:15 p.m.

