Spurned creep attacks masseuse who refused his lewd offer at Queens spa: cops | amNewYork

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly attacked a masseuse and attempted to force her to perform a sex act on him in Queens earlier this week.

On Dec. 9, around 10:50 p.m., an unidentified man walked into a massage parlor, located at 80-20 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights, and requested a massage, according to the NYPD.

A 57-year-old woman, who works as a masseuse at the spa, began to give the man a massage when he became aggressive and grabbed the woman by the neck and pushed her to the ground, cops said.

The man then attempted to force the woman to perform a sex act him, according to the police. The woman fought the man back until he hit her multiple times in the face and ran off, according to the authorities.

The masseuse was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was treated for bruising and bleeding around her right eye.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 30s and standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, dark-colored Adidas sweatpants with several white stripes on the sides and black sneakers.