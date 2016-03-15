NYC weather: Rain to clear out but clouds remain

The rain may be over, but the sun won’t be making much of an appearance.

As rain tapers off Tuesday morning, New Yorkers can expect more clouds and cooler temperatures for much of the day.

While temperatures won’t dip too low, there are several chances for rain throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Following a soggy start to the workweek, light showers persisted early Tuesday morning for most New Yorkers.

The clouds will clear out for Wednesday morning, however there is a chance for showers later in the day, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to hit 62 degrees — the highest for the week.

The chance for showers persists for Thursday and Friday, but New Yorkers can expect to see some sun both days and highs in the mid to low 50s, the NWS said.