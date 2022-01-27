More snow expected to fall this weekend as New York City goes under another winter storm watch

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As the frigid temperatures continue to keep New Yorkers bundled up, another round of snow is expected to fall on the five boroughs this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City and the Tri-state area starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 and continuing until 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29.

According to reports, New York City could get 6 to 9 inches of snow, depending on the area. The bulk of the snow is expected to fall on Jan. 29, with winds reaching as high as 50 miles per hour.

New Yorkers are reminded to use mass transit if they have to travel during the snow as the roads could be dangerous. Before the snow starts, everyone is encouraged to charge up their cellphones, gather necessary supplies and set their refrigerators to a low setting in the event of a power outage.