Meet New York City’s Rat Czar Kathleen Corradi

New York City is estimated to have 2 million rats scattered across the city making it feel like there is a rodent takeover on New York City’s streets and subways. But now, rats beware, there’s a new sheriff in town. Kathleen Corradi made history in April when she was crowned the city’s first-ever ‘Rat Czar.’ Corradi has been training for this gig her whole life. Though she says that there’s “no Steve Irwin in her bloodline,” she says she’s worked to fight rats since she was a kid, later leading rodent reduction efforts at the Department of Education. Watch as amNY interviews Corradi discusses her role and the goals of being the ‘Rat Czar’.

To keep track of the rats in this city, check out the NYC Rat Map at www.nyc.gov/rats