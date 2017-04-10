Easter Sunday means brunch.
Whether you're coming from church or just crawling out of bed, take advantage of the festive feasts happening around town on April 16.
Choose between prix-fixe meals, family-friendly brunches and special dishes to celebrate the holiday.
Make your reservations now for an Easter Sunday meal at these local spots.
The Meatball Shop
Kingsley
La Sirena
Machiavelli
Del Frisco's
Lincoln Ristorante
Tavern on the Green
Stella 34 Trattoria
The Polo Bar
Black Barn
Benjamin Steakhouse
Kitchenette
Burke & Wills Australian Bistro
