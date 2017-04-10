Easter Sunday means brunch.

Whether you're coming from church or just crawling out of bed, take advantage of the festive feasts happening around town on April 16.

Choose between prix-fixe meals, family-friendly brunches and special dishes to celebrate the holiday.

Make your reservations now for an Easter Sunday meal at these local spots.

The Meatball Shop

The Meatball Shop is making a playful addition to its Sunday brunch menu for Easter. Guests can opt to add "Bunny Balls"-- a rabbit and chicken blend meatball made with onion, apples and sage -- to any brunch dish. "Balls Benedict" and the eatery's take on the classic breakfast sandwich are just some of the offerings, each priced at $13. (Multiple locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, 11:30 to 4 p.m., themeatballshop.com) (Credit: The Meatball Shop)

Kingsley

This Alphabet City hot spot is offering a three-course prix fixe brunch for Easter. Choose from dishes including hot cross buns, Eggs Benedict with crab and a honey panna cotta dessert. Price is $60. (190 Ave. B, Manhattan, noon to 4 p.m., kingsleynyc.com) (Credit: Jessie Gibson)

La Sirena

The Mario Batali-owned eatery is offering Easter brunch specials in both its tapas and the main dining rooms. Choose from a lamb tapas tasting, featuring grilled chops, smoked tongue and anticuchos, and a four-course brunch menu, which includes dishes like rabbit tortelli and spring lamb. (88 Ninth Ave., Manhattan, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., menus range from $25 to $59, lasirena-nyc.com) (Credit: Hy Khong)

Machiavelli

This Northern Italian eatery is accompanying its Easter specials with live jazz music throughout the day and evening. Menu items for the holiday include fried baby artichoke, spinach and ricotta ravioli in a walnut sauce, and breaded lamb chops. (519 Columbus Ave., Manhattan, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., machiavellinyc.com/brunch-menu) (Credit: Machiavelli)

Del Frisco's

Both Del Frisco's Grille New York at Rockefeller Center and Double Eagle Steak House will be serving up some red meat Easter specials. Head to the Grille for a 16 oz. slow-roasted prime rib special for $46, a cold-brew cocktail and more. The Double Eagle Steak House is offering an Easter brunch complete with hand-cut steaks and its signature lemon cake. (50 Rockefeller Plaza and 1221 Ave. of the Americas, Manhattan, brunch begins at 11 a.m., delfriscogrille.com) (Credit: Del Frisco's )

Lincoln Ristorante

Lincoln Ristorante's Easter prix-fixe will be offered all day. Choose between three- and four-course options, with roast ham, spring pastas and traditional Easter bread. (142 W. 65th St., Manhattan, 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., $75 to $85, patinagroup.com) (Credit: Tanja Yokum)

Tavern on the Green

Go all out for Easter brunch with a high-end meal from Central Park's Tavern on the Green. The iconic restaurant will be serving up a prix fixe featuring its Tavern French Toast with candied almonds and whipped cream, a braised spring lamb with roasted vegetables, and organic Scottish salmon. Outdoor seating -- accompanied by live jazz music -- will be available. (67th Street and Central Park West, Manhattan, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $95 children under 12, $125 for adults, tavernonthegreen.com) (Credit: Mitchell Frye)

Stella 34 Trattoria

Located inside Macy's in Herald Square, Stella 34 is serving up a holiday brunch complete with a special appearance from the Easter bunny. The prix-fixe meal features a family-style breakfast with food stations including a bagel bar and Neapolitan pizza station. (151 W. 34th St., sixth floor, Manhattan, 10 a.m., $40 for children under 10, $49 for adults, stella34.smartertakeout.net) (Credit: Ghost Media NYC)

The Polo Bar

The Polo Bar will open early for a special Easter brunch. Expect the eatery's favorites on the menu, including Ralph's corn beef hash, the Popover Benedict and plenty of cocktails. (1 E. 55th St., Manhattan, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., ralphlauren.com) (Credit: The Polo Bar)

Black Barn

Get rustic near Madison Square Park this Easter with specials for the holiday. Besides its typical offerings, Black Barn is serving a Maine lobster salad, truffle mac and cheese, and duck confit. (19 E. 26th St., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., blackbarnrestaurant.com) (Credit: Black Barn)

Benjamin Steakhouse

Head to a steakhouse for Easter brunch this year. At Benjamin, a prix-fixe special comes with three courses and side dishes. Menu items include: Blue Point oysters, spring pea soup with creme fraiche, rack of lamb and a bone-in rib eye steak. (52 E. 41st St., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $69.95, benjaminsteakhouse.com) (Credit: Benjamin Steakhouse)

Kitchenette

Kitchenette will be serving a special comfort food menu for Easter brunch. Special a la carte items will include chocolate pancakes topped with coconut, almonds and chocolate butter, and salmon croquettes served with grilled asparagus. (1272 Amsterdam Ave., Manhattan, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kitchenetterestaurant.com) (Credit: Kitchenette)

Burke & Wills Australian Bistro

Go Down Under this Easter with Australian specialties including the Swagman's Breakfast which includes two eggs, hanger steak, pork belly, roasted mushrooms, potatoes and a Kangaroo Pie Floater, a traditional Aussie hangover cure. But don't stop drinking: A bespoke bloody Mary bar lets you customize your rim, booze, mix and skewer. Hot cross buns from Balthazar will also be served for the holiday. (226 W. 79th St., Manhattan, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., burkeandwillsny.com) (Credit: Burke & Wills)

Marea

Enjoy a three-course menu at Michael White's Marea, which focuses on seafood. Dishes include seared sea scallops, braised lamb shoulder and the famed fusilli with octopus and bone marrow (pictured). (240 Central Park South, Manhattan, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $75 per person, marea-nyc.com.) (Credit: Ted Axelrod for Marea)

Loi Estiatorio

Celebrate a big fat Greek Easter with specials at Maria Loi's midtown restaurant. Besides its à la carte options, a four-course prix fixe will be available for $75. Festive menu items will include Magheritsa (traditional Greek Easter soup), Arni Sti Soulva (roasted lamb with lemon potatoes) and an assortment of traditional desserts. (132 W. 58th St., Manhattan, noon to 8 p.m., loiestiatorio.com) (Credit: Loi Estiatorio)