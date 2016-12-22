Kellyanne Conway will have a top adviser role

Kellyanne Conway will have a top adviser role in Donald Trump's administration. (Credit: Getty Images / Scott Eisen)

Comments

More like this

Donald Trump promised to build a wall on What campaign promises can Trump keep? Steve Bannon, who joined the Trump campaign in Steve Bannon, from college to controversy RNC chairman Reince Priebus was named President-elect Donald 7 things to know about Trump's chief of staff Reince Priebus