Celebrities are taking to social media to say goodbye to President Barack Obama and thank him for his service.

Obama gave his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, which left many without a dry eye.

See what Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington and other celebrities are saying about the speech and Obama's presidency.

Ellen DeGeneres ".@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm) ".@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell," Ellen DeGeneres tweeted. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nicholas Kamm)

Shonda Rhimes "Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime," Shonda Rhimes tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss) "Chicago! Proud to be home. Sad to say farewell to our Commander In Chief @POTUS. #georgewashingtonisgoinghime," Shonda Rhimes tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Angela Weiss)

Gina Rodriguez "First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama, we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)," Gina Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre) "First time I met the incredible President Barack Obama, we bonded over our Chi Town roots. He said "You're from Chicago?" Evidence shows, I screamed "Hell YEAH". You served us well Mr. President. #farewell (mean comments go somewhere with your hate, you will be blocked, don't steal my joy)," Gina Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images / Emma McIntyre)

Alyssa Milano "Thank you for your service @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. #ObamaFarewell," Alyssa Milano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics / Robin Marchant) "Thank you for your service @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. #ObamaFarewell," Alyssa Milano tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images for Fanatics / Robin Marchant)

Elizabeth Banks "This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon ) "This classy eloquent #ObamaFarewell on the heels of today's latest #PEOTUS crap is invigorating my patriotic soul. #vigilantbutnotafraid," Elizabeth Banks tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / AFP / Valerie Macon )

Kerry Washington "YES WE CAN #obamafarewell," Kerry Washington tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi) "YES WE CAN #obamafarewell," Kerry Washington tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images / Tommaso Boddi)

Priyanka Chopra "What an incredible legacy.. #FarewellAddress #Obamas," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images for The Weinstein Company / Tommaso Boddi) "What an incredible legacy.. #FarewellAddress #Obamas," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. (Credit: Getty Images for The Weinstein Company / Tommaso Boddi)

Stephen King "Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA," Stephen King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images) "Hope you enjoyed Obama's speech. You won't hear anything so cogent and kind for a long time. So, with complete sincerity: THANKS, OBAMA," Stephen King tweeted. (Credit: Getty Images)

Olivia Wilde "Working on @BarackObama's 2008 campaign made me love this country. It made me believe in us. I won't let that go. Thank you, Mr President," Olivia Wilde tweeted. "Recently I had the chance to thank our First Lady. I started to cry, and she stopped me and said, we have work to do. Let's get to work," the actress wrote in a second tweet. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola) "Working on @BarackObama's 2008 campaign made me love this country. It made me believe in us. I won't let that go. Thank you, Mr President," Olivia Wilde tweeted. "Recently I had the chance to thank our First Lady. I started to cry, and she stopped me and said, we have work to do. Let's get to work," the actress wrote in a second tweet. (Credit: Getty Images for Target / Mike Coppola)