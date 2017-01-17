Thousands of Americans plan to protest the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration is Friday.

Here are the protests planned in New York City on or around Inauguration Day:

Thursday, Jan. 19

We Stand United: Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mark Ruffalo and other celebrities will lead a protest outside Trump International Hotel and Tower near Columbus Circle from 6 to 8 p.m. De Blasio asked people to join him "to remind our next president of his hometown's values & continue the work of solving America's problems."

Friday, Jan. 20

NYC Stand Against Trump: Inauguration Day Rally & March: Demonstrators will meet in Foley Square in downtown Manhattan at 5 p.m. to protest Trump's agenda. A second Facebook event, Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration NYC! is scheduled for the same time and place.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women's March on NYC: Likely the largest of the protests in New York City, the Women's March will start at 10:45 a.m. at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.