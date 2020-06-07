Attacker wanted for striking cop with folding chair over curfew in Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the man who took a folding chair and whacked a female officer on curfew detail in the Bronx last week.

Police said the attack occurred after curfew, at 8:42 p.m. on June 4, along Dawson Street near Bill Rainey Park.

According to law enforcement sources, the 24-year-old female cop, assigned to the 41st Precinct, worked to enforce the curfew when the suspect approached. Authorities said the suspect became irate to the point that he picked up a metal folding chair nearby and went on the attack.

Cops reported that he struck the officer on the head and arm with the chair, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Paramedics rushed the injured officer to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln for treatment of a head laceration and bruising to her left forearm. She was listed in stable condition.

On June 7, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect. He’s described as a man with a dark complexion believed to be 30 years old, standing 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a white decal on the front, ripped jean shorts and gold-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the assault can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.