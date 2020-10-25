Video shows brazen Brooklyn gunman shooting victims in car near police presence | amNewYork

Quantcast
Video shows brazen Brooklyn gunman shooting victims in car near police presence

Footage shows this suspect pumping numerous bullets into a victim inside a car parked on a Brooklyn street on Oct. 23, 2020.
Screenshot from video courtesy of NYPD

Detectives need the public’s help in finding the careless gunman who shot and critically injured two people on a Brooklyn block last week within sight of an active NYPD investigation.

The NYPD released on Saturday night video footage of the brazen shooting that occurred at about 1:03 a.m. Friday morning, Oct. 23, in front of Chauncey Street near Utica Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. 

According to law enforcement sources, the victims — a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman — sat inside their vehicle when the unidentified gunman approached them.

The disturbing video, taken from a nearby security camera, shows the suspect walking up to the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and then firing multiple shots in rapid succession. He then took off on foot to an unknown location, police said.

The gunman apparently didn’t care that a marked NYPD van, responding to an unrelated incident nearby on Utica Avenue, sat nearby with its lights flashing.

Officers from the 81st Precinct found the 30-year-old male victim with bullet wounds to his left arm and abdomen, and the 28-year-old woman with gunshots to her lower back, hip and shoulder.

Paramedics rushed them to Kings County Medical Center in critical condition.

Cops described the shooter as a man with a dark complexion, possibly in his teens, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.
 
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

