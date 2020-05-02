Pair shoot and stab man during daylight dispute on Brooklyn street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives need the public’s help in finding two assailants who shot and stabbed a 35-year-old man on a Brooklyn street in broad daylight earlier this week.

On Friday, the NYPD released video footage of the two suspects sought for the assault that occurred at 2:13 p.m. on April 30 at the corner of Rochester Avenue and Sterling Place in Weeksville.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim became involved in a dispute with the two men that quickly turned violent when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back and head.

Seconds later, authorities said, the second attacker produced a firearm and shot the wounded victim in the buttocks. The two suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 77th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Kings County Medical Center, where he’s listed in serious but stable condition.

Police did not provide physical descriptions of the two suspects. One of them was pictured wearing a black hat, black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and light-colored sneakers. The other individual wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a tan jacket, blue rubber gloves, dark-colored pants and boots.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.