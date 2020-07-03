Quantcast
Ready to munch: Elite eaters weigh in for Nathan’s Hot Dog-Eating Contest

Meaghan McGoldrick
Reigning Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Joey Chestnut weighed-in at 220 pounds ahead of the 2020 competition. (Photo by Paul Frangipane/Brooklyn Paper)

Ahead of a reimagined Nathan’s Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, a team of elite eaters gathered on a Williamsburg rooftop on Friday to weigh in for a pandemic edition of the annual food-fest.

The spectacle — held for decades at the corner of Stillwell and Surf avenues in Coney Island — typically boasts a rambunctious crowd of thousands. Officials announced in mid-June that the 2020 frankfurter frenzy would go on as planned — but on a much smaller scale, taking place without a crowd in a private location.

Reigning Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champions Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo met on a Williamsburg rooftop on July 3, 2020 to weigh themselves the day before the competition. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 competition will take place without a crowd in a private location in Coney Island. This contest features an annual donation of 100,000 Nathan’s hot dogs to the Food Bank of New York City and hopes to raise awareness of food bank needs. (Photo by Paul Frangipane/Brooklyn Paper)

In the meantime, members of the men’s and women’s divisions — pared down from 15 contestants to five each to allow for social distancing — kept with tradition on Friday and gathered for a ceremonial weigh-in. Among this year’s competitors are defending Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest champions: Joey Chestnut on the men’s side, who’s won the competition 12 times; and Miki Sudo on the women’s side, a six-time contest winner.

This year’s contest features an annual donation of 100,000 Nathan’s hot dogs to the Food Bank of New York City and hopes to raise awareness of food bank needs, Major League Eating Chairman George Shea said Friday.

Major League Eating Chairman George Shea, right, and Nathan’s Famous Senior Vice President James Walker with a check for 100,000 Nathan’s hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City at the 2020 weigh-in. (Photo by Paul Frangipane/Brooklyn Paper)

“You cannot cancel Thanksgiving, you cannot cancel Christmas and you cannot cancel the Fourth of July,” Shea said. “Nathan’s is the Fourth of July. The Fourth of July is America. Therefore, by the transitive property we learned in high school, Nathan’s is America — and we will go forth on the Fourth of July.”

ESPN will televise the festivities beginning at noon on Saturday, July 4.

(Photo by Paul Frangipane/Brooklyn Paper)

