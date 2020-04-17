Two men sought for robbing a woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of crooks who robbed a woman at gunpoint in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 3:45 p.m. on April 8, a 44-year-old woman was inside Pay-O-Matic, located at 126 Graham Avenue, when she was approached by two unknown men. One of the men pulled out a handgun while the other grabbed her purse from her shoulder.

When the victim tried to get her purse back, one of the suspects hit her in the face with the gun. When a 50-year-old man tried to intervene, the suspect hit him in the head with the gun as he fled the scene.

The suspects took off on foot with the purse, which contained the victim’s cellphone, debit card and $900 in cash, and took off in two different directions – one of them ran northbound on Graham Avenue and the other ran eastbound on Boerum Street.

The woman suffered lacerations to her face and the man suffered a laceration to his head. Both were treated at the scene by EMS.

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with a beard who was last seen wearing a black and yellow Star Wars baseball cap, a yellow du-rag, a blue surgical mask, a dark-colored jacket, red and white gloves, gray sweatpants, and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man with eyeglasses who was last seen wearing a black mask, a black hooded sweater, blue and white jeans, and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.