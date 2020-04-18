Video shows Brooklyn shooting suspect blasting bullets on the block

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police released video footage late Friday night of the gunman who shot a man in the head on a Brooklyn street last weekend.

Detectives need the public’s help finding the armed perpetrator involved in the shooting that took place at 7:40 p.m. on April 11 at the corner of Prospect Place and Nostrand Avenue in Crown Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman got involved in a dispute with the 39-year-old male victim. Moments later, as shown on camera, the perpetrator pulled out a handgun and began firing multiple shots.

The victim, who was not seen on camera, was hit once in the head. He was brought by private means to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

After firing the shots, police said, the suspect was seen fleeing on foot westbound along Prospect Place.

Cops did not provide the shooter’s physical description.

Anyone with information regarding the gunman’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.