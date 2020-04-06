Domino’s to donate 56,600 pizzas to tri-state area

BY BETH DEDMAN

Domino’s locally-owned stores throughout the tri-state area will donate 56,600 pizzas within their local communities beginning this week.

The 283 Domino’s stores in the tri-state area will give away 200 pizzas each. This campaign is part of a national effort to help feed healthcare workers, families and essential workers.

“We realize that there is a great deal of hardship and uncertainty at this time,” said John Hall, a New York Domino’s franchisee. “Domino’s wants to do whatever it can to help, and that means spreading a little bit of joy through pizza.”

Domino’s stores across the United States will donate more than 1.2 million pizzas, or about 10 million slices, across their communities.

“We want to show how much we appreciate and support those who are in need of a hot meal, and those who are on the frontline, working to save lives,” Hall said. “We hope that this simple act will bring a small sense of normalcy and a smile to their faces.”

Domino’s is showcasing how franchisees are helping their communities on the Domino’s website.