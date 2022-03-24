Dove taking over NYC for a new surprise launch

Dove plans to celebrate the launch of their new Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant via pop-ups in select locations across Manhattan on Tuesday, March 29.

Dove, a personal care brand advocating against toxic beauty standards, introduces their new Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant, which offers the hydrating care one would expect from facial skincare products and applies it to underarms.

The new product is created with breakthrough water-based technology to help restore underarm skin to its best condition. Dove’s formula contains a high concentration of glycerin, which works to soothe dryness and improve texture for soft and healthy-looking underarms. This product emphasizes an ultimate skincare experience without compromising on antiperspirant protection that protects from sweat and odor for up to 48 hours.

“A good antiperspirant is alcohol free, non-irritating and has ingredients that provide added skin care benefits such as moisturization,” said Dermatologist Dr. Barbra. “Your delicate underarm skin needs gentle moisturizers so that the skin barrier remains intact, minimizing irritation. Dove’s formula, with ¼ moisturizers, provides these added skin care benefits.”

To celebrate this new product, Dove plans to set up beauty fridges outside of select beauty stores in Manhattan. The purpose of the beauty fridge is to emphasize the uniqueness of this deodorant. Beauty fridges are typically known for storing premium facial skincare products. However, due to Dove’s formula, the Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant offers such an elevated level of care for underarm skin similar to that of a face care product.

Dove’s team understood that underarm skin is also very sensitive. For this reason, the team created a new formula with more caring ingredients. The product contains six times more humectant moisturizers, which helps to keep the skin moisturized and soft for much longer. The moisturizing ingredients in Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant are dissolved in water, making the range the most caring Dove antiperspirant for underarm skin.

Dove Ultimate Antiperspirant is available in six different fragrances: Peony & Rose Water, Cucumber Water & Mint, Coconut & Sandalwood, Jazmine & Vanilla, Orchid & Blackberry and Gardenia & Aloe. These fragrances will be available to take home for free during Dove’s NYC pop-ups on March 29.

Passerbys, be on the lookout for pink beauty fridges outside beauty stores between Chinatown and the Flatiron District. The fridges will be available in select locations in the morning from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.