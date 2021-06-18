Quantcast
Facebook launches ads globally for Instagram Reels

By Elizabeth Culliford, Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Facebook Inc is launching ads globally on its TikTok clone Instagram Reels, the company said on Thursday.

The social media company, which is aiming to make money from its short-form video feature, began testing Instagram Reels ads in India, Brazil, Germany and Australia in April. The tests ran with brands such as BMW, Louis Vuitton, Netflix and Uber.

“We see Reels as a great way for people to discover new content on Instagram, and so ads are a natural fit,” said Instagram’s Chief Operating Officer Justin Osofsky. “Brands of all sizes can take advantage of this new creative format in an environment where people are already being entertained.”

The company said that Reels ads, which will loop and can be up to 30 seconds long, will appear between individual Reels.

