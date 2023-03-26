Levain Bakery launches new spring cookie flavor

The famous Levain Bakery, known for its decadent cookies, is launching a new cookie flavor this spring.

The sweetshop’s latest creation is called Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip. It contains caramel chips, fresh shredded coconut and dark chocolate that come together to form a buttery, crispy, chewy cookie.

“This cookie has all the texture of a classic Levain cookie – crunchy on the outside and ooey gooey on the inside. But for this cookie, we introduced fresh shredded coconut and melty caramel to create a flavor completely unlike anything we’ve made before,” said Levain Bakery founders Pam Weekes and Connie McDonald in a joint statement. “We hate to play favorites, but for this spring season, we might just have to.”

Caramel Coconut Chocolate Chip cookies will be available for nationwide shipping at levainbakery.com beginning March 27 and will hit all Levain Bakery retail locations on April 3.

To continue the springtime theme, all Levain Bakery storefronts will be decorated in spring floral displays, featuring daffodils, daisies and tulips. Additionally, every 4-, 8- and 12-pack of cookies ordered online will be wrapped in limited-time spring floral packaging.

Eight-packs can also be bundled in Levain’s signature gifting tin that features illustrations of the bakery’s original New York City location on 74th St. where the famous cookie was created in 1995.

For a list of all Levain Bakery locations, visit levainbakery.com.