Filmmaker, actor and producer Maba Ba expands to a new forte: making fine wine

Maba Ba is a trailblazing visionary whose journey from Senegal to the south of France and Brooklyn is nothing short of triumphant. As a dynamic force in cinema, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange, Maba has redefined the boundaries of innovation and luxury across multiple realms.

Emerging from Senegal with a relentless spirit, Maba has established himself as a filmmaker, actor, producer, and writer/director of remarkable distinction. His acclaimed projects, including the interactive series #WarGames for MGM and the evocative short film Samedi Cinema, have captivated audiences at prestigious festivals like TIFF and Venice. His significant contributions to films such as Nafi’s Father, Senegal’s official Oscar entry, underscore his pivotal role in amplifying African narratives on the global stage.

But Maba’s vision extends far beyond the cinematic realm. With a keen eye for luxury and innovation, he has ventured into the world of fine wine through his company, From Anonymous to Anonymous Flying Whale.

Nestled in Elne, near the Spanish border, this venture reveals the hidden gem of the South of France. Maba’s signature red blend, a sophisticated fusion of 60% Grenache Noir and 40% Syrah, embodies the essence of the region’s prestigious winemaking heritage.

Each bottle of Maba’s wine is not only a testament to exquisite taste but also a beacon of his commitment to a higher purpose. By dedicating half of the net revenue from From Anonymous to Anonymous Flying Whale to a vetted nonprofit, Maba transforms every glass into a celebration of generosity and solidarity.

His innovative approach blends passion with purpose, enriching palates while making a profound impact on the world. Cheers to Maba Ba—a visionary whose legacy of luxury, creativity, and philanthropy is shaping a brighter future, one sip and one story at a time.

Learn more about Maba and his exquisite wine flyingwhalewine.com and follow @flyingwhalewine for more information.