What a break: New York pushes back income tax filing deadline to May | amNewYork

Days after the Internal Revenue Service pushed back this year’s income tax filing deadline, New York state did the same on Friday.

State Budget Director Robert Mujica announced on March 19 that the state income tax deadline will be pushed back to May 17, coinciding with the new federal income tax deadline that the IRS announced earlier this week.

“This 30-day extension provides New Yorkers still coping with the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic ample time to file,” Mujica said in a statement.

The change also impacts the state’s finances, with about $6 billion in anticipated revenue shifting back a month, from April to May. Mujica said “the state will make any necessary adjustments to cash-flow” related to the revenue shift.

Anyone who needs additional time to file their taxes beyond May 17 may request an extension up until Oct. 15 from the IRS by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or online at IRS.gov. They must also file a second, separate extension request from New York state; to obtain a form, visit tax.ny.gov.