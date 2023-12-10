Ask the MTA | Strategic Action Plan, emergency brakes and reduced fare MetroCards

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

amNewYork Metro, in conjunction with the MTA, present “Ask the MTA,” a column where MTA officials answer your questions about transit service in New York City. If you have a question for the MTA about subways, buses, commuter rails and more, email askthemta[@]amny.com.

Q: What’s the latest on the MTA’s Bike, Pedestrian and Micromobility Strategic Action Plan? — Yolanda C., East Harlem

A: We have been making great progress since announcing the Strategic Action Plan back in January – and there’s still so much more to come. So far, 469 of our 472 subway stations – 99% — have bicycle racks within 100 feet of an entrance, after our partners at NYC DOT installed racks at 34 stations this year. They’ve already committed to addressing the remaining three stations next year.

Front-of-bus bike racks have also been installed on three key Select Bus Service routes:

Q44 SBS which operates between West Farms Square in the Bronx and Jamaica, Queens, via the Bronx-Whitestone Bridge;

S79 SBS which operates between New Springfield, Staten Island, and Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, via Hylan Boulevard and the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge;

M60 SBS , which operates between the Upper West Side of Manhattan and LaGuardia Airport via 125th Street and the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge through Astoria, Queens .

Additionally, we have projects underway to improve bike/pedestrian access on the RFK, Cross Bay, and Henry Hudson Bridges. Stay tuned for more in 2024! — MTA Senior Advisor for Special Projects Jessica Mathew

Q: Is it better to use the Emergency Intercom or pull the Emergency Brake if something should happen while I’m on the train? — Isaac M., East Bronx

A: In the event of an emergency, riders’ first step should always be to alert an MTA staff member to the situation via the Emergency Intercom. Someone will respond in real-time to help. The Emergency Brake should be used much more sparingly – only in cases where the train’s continued movement presents an immediate danger to people. The last thing anyone wants is to get stuck in a tunnel when help is waiting at the next platform. – NYC Transit SVP of Subways Demetrius Crichlow

Q: I live in Baychester and just turned 65. Now that I’m eligible, I’d like to apply for a Reduced Fare MetroCard. Are there any services available in the Bronx where someone can assist with the application? — Bettina C., Baychester

A: If you don’t want to apply for a Reduced Fare MetroCard online or by mail, you can do it in person at one of our Mobile Sales Vans. It looks like the closest one to your neighborhood is regularly parked at the Bartow Mall on Co-Op City Boulevard, near the GVS Eye Care Center. It’s open every first and third Thursday of the month (excluding holidays) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We’ve also opened three new Customer Service Centers in the Bronx this year – at the 161 St-Yankee Stadium, E 180 St, and Fordham Road subway stations — where staff are available to assist with applications 24/7. – Shanifah Rieara, Acting MTA Chief Customer Officer