Coronavirus count: Another 7,500 confirmed cases reported as death toll nears 5,000

Coronavirus deaths in New York City have almost reached 5,000 since the first confirmed case occurred in early March, according to data from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

As of 5 p.m. on April 9, there are now 87,725 reported cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,778 deaths due to complications from contracting the virus. The death toll is up 518 over the past 24 hours.

Queens remains the epicenter of the epicenter of the pandemic in New York City, with 27,759 reported cases. According to evening DOH data, there are now 23,408 reported cases in Brooklyn, 18,736 in the Bronx, 11,486 in Manhattan and 6,298 in Staten Island.

Since the pandemic spread to the city, 21,571 people have been hospitalized because of the virus. Coronavirus patients that live in the Bronx are more likely to need hospitalization, according to city data.

Complications from the virus have killed 1,493 people in Queens, making it the borough with the highest number of novel coronavirus related deaths. Brooklyn’s death count reached 1,341 late April 9 and the number of coronavirus related deaths in the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island are 1,135, 554 and 254 respectively.