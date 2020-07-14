Uptick in new coronavirus cases traced to some Manhattan and Brooklyn neighborhoods

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New coronavirus cases among young adults in the city have been traced back to wealthier neighborhoods in Manhattan and Brooklyn, city officials said Tuesday.

Apart from that, the city is unable to fully explain the reason for the surge mostly occurring in young adults. On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that an increase in new cases was occurring in 30-somethings but that is particularly worried about cases showing up in New Yorkers between the ages of 20 and 29.

During the first week of June, the city reported about 26 cases for every 100,000 people between the ages of 20 and 29. That number jumped to close to 35 the week of June 27.

Senior Advisor for Public Health Dr. Jay Varma told reporters that a lack of a connection between cases suggests that the increase is merely the result of more New Yorkers are moving throughout the five boroughs, city predicted that up to 700,000 people returning to the workforce during Phase 1 and 2 or reopening alone, and socializing outdoors.

“It really emphasizes the importance of strengthening those messages of wearing face coverings, staying away from large gatherings, keeping social distance and observing good hygiene,” said Varma.

There are over 18,700 confirmed deaths in New York City as a result of contracting the virus and the number of confirmed cases has now reached 216, 468, according to city data.

Data also shows that the poor neighborhoods with large Black and Latino populations had the highest concentration cases and deaths for the majority of the pandemic so far.

Tuesday’s announcement shifts that paradigm and, according to Varma, serves as a reminder that the city and state will constantly be at risk of new cases being imported from other states.

Shortly after the mayor’s press conference, Governor Andrew Cuomo added four more states to the tri-state’s quarantine-restricted list, bringing the total to 22.

After imposing a new New York state health order, travelers from those states landing in New York airports must fill out a form that will allow state officials to ensure that they self-quarantine for 14 days.