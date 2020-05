Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY AMBAR WARRICK AND MEDHA SINGH

U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors grappled with the possibility of prolonged economic weakness due to the coronavirus outbreak, while the threat of a renewed Sino-U.S. trade war also added pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 198.91 points, or 0.86%, at the open to 23,049.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 28.49 points, or 1.01%, at 2,791.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 75.12 points, or 0.85%, to 8,788.04 at the opening bell.