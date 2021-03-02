Yankee Stadium, Javits Center COVID-19 vaccine sites to offer Johnson & Johnson shots on overnights | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

New York state will turn the mass vaccine hubs at Yankee Stadium and the Jacob Javits Convention Center into 24-hour operations this week by offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot to New Yorkers during overnight hours.

It’s part of a pilot program that the state government is launching to have more of the vaccine available and administered to city residents. The move opens up thousands of new appointments at the two New York City sites, as well as the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

In a press release, Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the Empire State is moving to distribute its allocation of 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine quickly because of a reported lag in the following week’s shipment.

“The White House has made great process securing additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and New York State will receive a large initial allocation of them to be administered over the next week,” Governor Cuomo said in his statement. “There will then be a lag in Johnson & Johnson production until it ticks up again roughly two weeks later. This pilot plan will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots in arms as possible.”

Moreover, various county health departments, pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers across New York will also get the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The program will not impact the administration of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at the Yankee Stadium and Javits Center sites; that will remain ongoing, and the vaccines will be administered separately at each site.

The Yankee Stadium site is open to eligible Bronx residents. They can begin making 24-hour appointments for the vaccine at 11 a.m. on March 3. To schedule a visit, call 833-SOMOS-NY or visit somosvaccinations.com. The first overnight appointments will be available for 8 p.m. on March 4.

New Yorkers who wish to get a vaccine at the Javits Center can schedule an appointment online at the state’s “Am I Eligible?” website, am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or by calling 833-NYS-4-VAX. The first overnight appointments will be available for 9 p.m. on March 5.