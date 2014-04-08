$5,000 chocolate egg among Easter sweets at Upper West Side’s Sugar and Plumm

The 40-pound egg took chocolatiers two weeks to create.

Who says all the holiday glitz is reserved for Christmas?

French chocolatier Thierry Atlan is taking Easter up a notch this year at Sugar and Plumm, a bistro and sweet shop on the Upper West Side, with a $5,000 chocolate egg.

The 40-pound, handmade egg took two weeks to construct from white, dark and milk chocolate, and is adorned with three-dimensional rabbits and painted clocks and gears with gold details.

The egg is on display for visitors for now, but it is also up for sale– and we’ve been assured it’s edible.

If you don’t clean out your wallet on Atlan’s over-the-top creation, Sugar and Plumm, located at 377 Amsterdam Ave., is also offering some more subdued spring sweets, from white chocolate eggs customized with whimsical faces ($15), to blue-eyed bunnies ($19.50) and hens with candy-coated eggs ($9.50).