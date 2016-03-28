Quantcast
Action Bronson’s cookbook coming out in 2017

Georgia Kral
March 28, 2016
The book hits shelves in fall 2017.

We’ve already watched the Vice show and seen clips of him eating food on the Internet, so the next iteration of Action Bronson’s escapades with food is hardly shocking.

ABRAMS is publishing a cookbook compendium to Bronson’s foodie life. “F***, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well” hits shelves in fall 2017. 

According to a news release, the cookbook will feature “colorful food memories” (colorful, to say the least!) and a tour diary of sorts from the Queens native’s life on the road as a rapper.

The release described the book as “equal parts food geekery, rap swagger, and epically appealing recipes.” The book “will be impressively designed to include graphic art, illustration, food photography, backstage shots, storyboards from his videos, handwritten lyrics, and more,” the release read.

