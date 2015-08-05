Alder serving greatest hits menu for its last month in the East Village

Slurp up all the rye and pastrami pasta you can!

New York City is losing yet another great restaurant.

Wylie Dufresne, who closed his iconic WD-50 on the Lower East Side in November 2014, announced earlier this week that his two-year-old gastropub Alder (157 Second Ave.) will suffer the same fate at the end of August.

To make the last month Alder’s most memorable, Dufresne is offering the restaurant’s most popular dishes, previously only available on a tasting menu, a la carte.

Some of Alder’s greatest hits include the “Pigs in a Blanket” made with Chinese sausage, French Onion Soup Rings, Rye Pasta with Shaved Pastrami as well as the Burger with Beer Cheese and Half-Sour Pickles.

The $65 five course tasting menu will still be offered, with new and seasonal dishes added throughout August.

Specialty cocktails will also be shaken up until Alder officially shutters.

Don’t miss what may be your last chance to Instagram the epic French Onion Soup Rings.