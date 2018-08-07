Beer With(out) Beards schedule

It's a week full of toasting the women in the craft beer industry: Beer With(out) Beards runs Aug. 7 through 12.

Maybe you're a woman looking for beeros to lead you on a path to better brewing. Maybe you want to give support to encourage more women to enter the industry. Or maybe you're a beer enthusiast, plain and simple. This week of events should have something for you, and you, and you.

Most events include beer in the ticket price. For more information: hopculture.com.

Here's the schedule:

Tuesday

"Brewing Change" fireside chat w/ Pineapple Collaborative (6:30 p.m.): The panel discussion includes Katarina Martinez (Lineup Brewing) and Joanna Ehrenreich (Toast Ale), among others. Cost: $25. (Alley, 140 West Street 2nd Floor, lower Manhattan)

Wednesday

"Women in Beer History" (6 p.m.): Historians, academics and a brewmaster trace the female roots of beer. Cost: $25. (The Mezzanine, 55 Broadway, lower Manhattan)

The Beerded Ladies trivia (8-11 p.m.): Test your beer knowledge, for free. (Glorietta Baldy, 502 Franklin Ave., Clinton Hill)

Thursday

"Women Re-Writing the Business of Beer" (6 p.m.): Writers and social influencers talk about their business of covering the beer scene. Cost: $10. (Fifth Hammer Brewing Company, 10-28 46th Ave., Long Island City)

Women’s Bottle Share (8 p.m.): Brewers pro and amateur meet to network – and share their makings. Free. (Beer Karma, 470 Union Ave., Williamsburg)

Friday

Beer Dinner (5:30 p.m.): Stone Brewing beer will help keep the panel discussion flowing, with five women offering their perspectives of working in the industry. Noodles will soak things up. Cost: $27.50. (Ivan Ramen, 25 Clinton St., East Village)

Saturday

Tasting festival (11 a.m.-3 p.m.): More than 20 breweries will be represented, including area breweries Lineup, Five Burroughs and Moustache. Cost: $50 general, $75 VIP. (The Well, 272 Meserole St, East Williamsburg)

Sunday

Beer + Yoga (11:15 a.m.): Beer o'clock starts early, with yoga led by Sophia del Gigante of Beer Fit Club. (And, yes, there is a pose called Drunken Warrior.) Cost: $25. (Five Boroughs Brewing Co., 215 47th St., Sunset Park)

Beer tasting workshop (1 p.m.): Anne Becerra is the city's first female certified cicerone (a beer educator, akin to a sommelier), and she'll impart her knowledge on the basics and types of beer. Cost: $20. (St. Gambrinus Beer Shoppe, 533 Atlantic Ave., Brooklyn)