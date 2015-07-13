Black Seed Bagels is letting chefs revolutionize your bagel sandwiches

Charred broccoli, cashew cheese and baked eggs are some of the cheffy ingredientss.

Chefs’ bagels are about a lot more than just some shmear.

In preparation for their East Village location’s August opening, Black Seed Bagels is having national chefs design bagel sandwiches at their original SoHo bakery (170 Elizabeth St.) this summer.

Think unique ingredients like charred broccoli, fresh tuna, cashew cheese and wood oven baked eggs for these cheffed-up bagels.

The lineup includes:



Week of July 6th

Ken Oringer (Toro): Everything bagel, trout roe cream cheese and wood oven charred broccoli

Week of July 13th

Joshua McFadden (Ava Gene’s): Sunflower bagel, avocado, fresh tuna, egg crumble,

lettuce, onion and pickled pepper

Week of July 20th

Jessica Koslow (Sqirl): “Green Eggs + Jam” on a Black Cumin Seed Bagel – Smoked Vidalia Onion Jam, Creamed Spinach, Wood Oven Baked “Green Eggs”

Week of July 27th

Mike Solomonov (Zahav): Za’atar bagel, whipped Bulgarian feta, olive tapenade and sliced tomato



Week of August 3rd

Philip Krajeck (Rolf & Daughters): Poppy bagel, cashew cheese, wood-roasted beet and kale marmalade