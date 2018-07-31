Taps aren’t just for boozy beverages anymore.

In addition to Blue Stripes’ chocolate mousse, you can now get bone broth on tap.

In a first for chef Marco Canora’s trendy bone broth company Brodo, its new Upper West Side location dispenses hot and cold bone broth from a tap — with, if you look closely enough, handles made from actual bones.

The collagen-rich, paleo-friendly broth offerings, served in paper cups for $6-$10, include chicken, beef, hearth (a blend of chicken, turkey, beef and veggies) and, for vegans, seaweed and mushroom. Drink as is or pair with wellness ingredients du jour like turmeric and seaweed for an extra buck or two. A line of cold drinks, aka “Brothies” ($10), made from chicken broth are also available.

Want later? Frozen containers of broth are also sold.

The new location opened last week at 75th Street and Broadway — joining takeout windows in the East Village and SoHo and a shop in the West Village.