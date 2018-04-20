For many New Yorkers, brunch is a sacred thing. A weekend ritual loaded with symbolism and eggs, the event helps nurse hangovers and gets friends together to rehash the week's events or perhaps what happened the night before.

And what goes better with brunch than booze? Unlimited booze, of course.

Here are some of the best bottomless brunches in the city.

Lido The deal: With an entrée purchase, you get bottomless mimosas for two hours for an extra $16. Last call is 3:30 p.m. Lido promises "fabulous food in Harlem," and what it delivers for brunch are plenty of egg dishes (from poached to scrambled to omelet-incorporated), a couple of sweet options (French toast and blueberry pancakes) and a selection of Italian entrées. (2168 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Manhattan, lidoharlem.com)

Pig & Khao The deal: Order as many mimosas as you like during a two-hour window for $15. They come in orange, mango, lychee and white peach varieties. If beer is your preference, you can pour yourself as much draft Narragansett as you can handle for the same price. You'll be cut off from the booze at 4 p.m. As for the food at this stylish Lower East Side spot, it's former "Top Chef" contestant Leah Cohen's Thai- and Filipino-accented take on Southeast Asian cuisine. Get anything with pork or the new kaya jam toast (pictured0, which is brioche bread served with a coconut milk and vanilla-flavored jam and a dipping sauce that combines slow-poached eggs, dark soy sauce and white pepper. (68 Clinton St. Manhattan, pigandkhao.com)



Tio Pepe The deal: A $14 add-on gets you unlimited mimosas, margaritas or Bloody Marys for 90 minutes. This West Village restaurant has been serving up Spanish food for 40 years -- and its bottomless brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. is a stellar value. Enjoy entrees like a goat cheese and bacon coca, pictured, a Spanish-style flatbread, for $13, topped with a sunny side up egg. Or go big with the Paella AM -- with a poached egg, fava beans and chorizo for $18. (168 W. Fourth St. A, Manhattan, 212-242-6480, tiopepenyc.com)

Ousia The deal: With the purchase of a brunch entrée, you can tack on one and half hours of unlimited make-your-own mimosas for $29 extra. Brunch at the Greek-inspired Mediterranean restaurant on the far West side is served on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Signature dishes include French toast prepared with fluffy slices of Greek Easter bread, stuffed with whipped cream cheese and served with berry-basil marmalade ($16), and a leek and artichoke frittata with an arugula salad ($14). You get to make your mimosa as strong as you like it, mixing as much sparkling wine in with your orange juice, blood orange juice or peach nectar as you choose. (629 W. 57th St., Manhattan, ousianyc.com)

Pinto Garden The deal: A $20 add-on gets you unlimited lychee bellinis or classic mimosas for an hour and a half. This West Village restaurant serving up Thai cuisine prepared with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients has a year-round garden where you can sip on bubbly and eat American brunch dishes with ethnic twists, such as house-made buttermilk fried chicken atop lemongrass waffles ($18), pictured. Brunch is served Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. (117 W. 10th St., Manhattan, pintogarden.com)

The Flying Cock The deal: A $19 add-on gets you bottomless Bloody Marys, bellinis or mimosas for a 90-minute window. This pub in Murray Hill (where else would it be with a name like that?) serves up classic brunch dishes like eggs Benedict and sweet-and-savory twists like the breakfast waffle sandwich stuffed with an egg over easy, bacon, avocado, American cheese and maple syrup, pictured. (497 3rd Ave., Manhattan, theflyingcocknyc.com)

Dos Caminos The deal: For an extra $18, you can tack on two hours' worth of frozen margaritas, Bloody Marys, mimosas, screwdrivers or sparkling wine to your entree. Or you can just keep the party going until 4 p.m. The local Mexican chain includes one boozy drink with brunch entrees like chilaquiles (pictured) and a version of French toast made with rum and cajeta caramel roasted bananas, but it added its bottomless option in January. (Multiple locations, doscaminos.com)

Toloache Thompson The deal: $19.95 gets you bottomless margaritas, Champagne cocktails, micheladas, Bloody Marys or sangria for an hour and a half. Food costs extra. Chef and owner Julian Medina's Mexican bistro cooks up hearty brunch fare, including pozole with roasted pork and hominy and corn cake huaraches with black beans, Mexican ricotta cheese, chorizo, farm eggs and salsa. (205 Thompson St., Manhattan, toloachenyc.com)

Zengo The deal: $45 per person gets you unlimited small plates and brunch cocktails like margaritas and mimosas for two hours -- as long as the entire table joins in. Guacamole, unfortunately, isn't included. Richard Sandoval's Latin-Asian fusion restaurant features a diverse menu of ceviches, sushi rolls, chilaquiles (pictured, with chicken, a fried egg, pickled onions, guajillo salsa, cotija cheese, cream and corn tortillas), Korean fried chicken and pork belly with poblano hash. (1622 Third Ave., Manhattan, eatzengo.com)

Fonda The deal varies slightly across the three locations: $35 per person gets you a brunch dish and unlimited refills on house drinks, including the frozen hibiscus margarita (pictured), for an hour and a half in the East Village; $29 flat gets you that deal for one hour in Park Slope and $37.95 will get you 1.5 hours of boozing in Chelsea. This Mexican restaurant from Mexico City native Roberto Santibañez offers all manner of huevos (eggs) on the brunch menu, in addition to an ancho-marinated grilled chicken torta and a Texas-style breakfast burrito. (Three locations, fondarestaurant.com)

Anejo Tribeca The deal: $47 gets you unlimited small plates and unlimited mimosas, sangrias or Bloody Maria cocktails for two hours. This comfortable Mexican restaurant is loved by locals for its creative take on the classics. Try the wild mushroom queso fundido (pictured), the hanger steak with fried eggs and cilantro and onion puree, or the PB&J torta with maple-glazed bacon, apple and chipotle jam, peanut butter, smashed bananas and cilantro. Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (301 Church St., Manhattan, anejotribeca.com)

Miss Lily's The deals: At the SoHo location you can purchase any entree and get unlimited brunch cocktails for $15 extra for one hour. At the East Village outpost, there's a prix-fixe option: order a dish like coconut pancakes (pictured) or pork steak and eggs, ranging in price from $13 to $18, and you can add on unlimited bellinis, Bloody Marys or rum punch for $18 extra. This Caribbean-influenced restaurant is known for its food and fun vibes. Popular brunch entrees besides the pancakes include Jamaican rancheros (eggs, plantains, stew peas) and breakfast roti. (Two locations, misslilys.com)