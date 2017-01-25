Brodo plans Williamsburg Whole Foods stall

Brodo is coming to the Williamsburg Whole Foods Market.

Brodo is coming to Brooklyn.

Marco Canora’s hit bone broth project is opening in the Whole Foods Market in Williamsburg next month, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed to amNewYork.

One trend is being swapped out for another — the restorative hot beverage is replacing a poke stall at the grocery store’s food hall.

“It’s winter, people want something warm,” said Michael Sinatra, a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market.

The Brodo stall is slated to open Feb. 8, Sinatra said. The food hall at the six-month-old Williamsburg Whole Foods also currently features sandwich shop No. 7 Sub, vegan parfaits by Layered, sushi from Kikka and a pizza vendor.

This is the latest expansion for Brodo. Since launching as a take-away window service at Canora’s East Village restaurant Hearth in November 2014, the popular bone broth stand expanded to a brick-and-mortar location in the West Village in November 2016. Canora also wrote “Brodo,” a cookbook on making bone broth at home, released in December 2015.