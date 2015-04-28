May is cheesecake month at Breads Bakery

April showers bring May… cheesecakes!

Breads Bakery in Union Square is giving you just one more reason to celebrate the month of May and all of the glory that it brings. All month long the bakery will be hosting a celebration in honor of cheesecakes! Who doesn’t love a good sugar rush?

Each week, the bakery will feature a new cheesecake that they will add to their collection, allowing you to pick and savor the ones that you like. Flavors such as Babka Cheesecake (they’re known for their Babka and if you haven’t had it get both the chocolate babka bread AND the cheesecake), Passion-fruit Cheesecake and a No Bake Cheesecake will be offered. Personal slices, personal sizes and cakes meant for sharing will all be available.



Below is a list of all of the flavors and when they’ll be launching:

5/1: Babka Cheesecake: $12.95 or 2 for $20

5/8: No Bake Cheesecake: $8 (personal size)

5/15: Passion Fruit Cheesecake: $8 for a slice, and $37 for a large

5/22: Breads Bakery’s Classic Cheesecake: $8 for a slice and $37 for large