Dairy Queen opens in Manhattan in May

The first two-story Dairy Queen in the country will be on 14th Street.

New Yorkers are tired of snow after this cold and very white winter, but blizzards? Well, that’s a whole ‘nother story.

We’re actually talking about Blizzards with a capital B, the beloved frozen treat that’s only available at Dairy Queen. New York City has been deprived of these Blizzards for far too long (according to DQ, which doesn’t seem to consider Staten Island part of NYC). But that’s about to change.

“Residents of Manhattan will no longer need to make a trip to the suburbs to enjoy some of America’s most iconic treats,” read a press release.

The Manhattan Dairy Queen, at 54 West 14th St., will seat 100 and clock in at 2,500 square-feet. It will feature food and all the cold desserts you’ve come to expect from the DQ (including that other nostalgic throwback, the Orange Julius.) It is set to open in mid-to-late May.

Dairy Queen opened a location in the Staten Island Ferry Terminal last year.