The state has placed an order for one seized pizza from Di Fara.

New York has shuttered the legendary Midwood pizzeria for failing to pay $167,506 in state taxes, according to the state.

The storefront gate of the southern Brooklyn slice staple, which is widely considered one of the city's best pizzerias, was closed Tuesday. It was affixed with the state’s orange notice reading “SEIZED” in large letters.

“Seizing a business is always a last resort. Long before we seize a business, we are in communication with the business owner, letting them know that there is an outstanding tax debt, and we work directly with them to find a way to resolve that debt,” said James Gazzale, spokesman for the state Department of Taxation and Finance. “When that doesn’t happen, we then seize a business. And then even after that, we continue to have an open dialogue with business owners, hoping to find a mutually beneficial way to resolve the tax debt as quickly as possible and allow them to reopen.”

Di Fara's owners could not be immediately reached for comment.

This isn't the first time Di Fara has suddenly closed. Despite the delectable Italian-American fare from pizza master Domenico De Marco, the city’s Health Department has shut down the establishment at least four times since October 2016 for unsanitary conditions, including over the presence of mice and filth flies.

While the ovens were off in Di Fara’s Avenue J location, the Di Fara shop in Williamsburg’s North 3rd Street Market remained open.

That didn’t keep New Yorkers from mourning the news.

Tammy Schoenfeld said she was “shocked” when she arrived to find it closed down. Tuesday was the first time she’s had time to get a slice while in Midwood and brought her kids along for the trip.

“This has been on my list of places to try. We happened to be in the area and were never in this part of Brooklyn," she said.

“I’ve heard about this place forever. It’s a known institution," Schoenfeld added. "It’s supposed to be amazing … this is not just another pizza place.”

With Li Yakira Cohen