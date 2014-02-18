Get into the Olympic spirit with these drinks specials

The Winter Olympics may be winding down soon, but it’s not too late to get into the spirit of the …

The Winter Olympics may be winding down soon, but it’s not too late to get into the spirit of the festivities. These Manhattan bars and restaurants are serving up specialty cocktails and deals in honor of the Sochi games. But you can’t wait too long — these specials are only available now until the closing ceremony on Sunday.

Located fittingly across from the United Nations, the World Bar in Trump World Tower has concocted The Sochi Gold in honor of the Winter Games. The glowing cocktail consists of Russian vodka (of course), yellow peach and ginger puree, Champagne and a Gold Leaf and lemon wheel garnish. $12.50; 845 United Nations Plaza, 212-935-9361

Here’s another gold cocktail option that will make you feel like a winner. The Gold Torch at Moran’s Chelsea is comprised of brewed ginger tea and garnished with brown sugar and honey for a sweet finish. $9; 146 10th Ave., 212-627-3030

The Upper East Side bar, found inside The Pierre hotel, has crafted not one but five specialty cocktails, inspired by each color of the Olympics Rings. For example, there’s the Triple Salchow in honor of the yellow ring, comprised of Russian Standard Vodka, limoncello, spice chai tea, orange juice and steamed milk and white chocolate. Each day, one of the cocktails will be 50% off based on which event is on. $16; 2 E. 61st St., 212-940-8113

Tired of vodka? Head to the Mixing Room, the jazz-inspired bar inside of the Lexington New York City hotel in midtown, which is celebrating the Olympics with its Three Medal Margarita menu, featuring Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal margaritas. You can also order three beers for $22, in honor of these 22nd Winter Olympic Games. 511 Lexington Ave., 212-755-4400